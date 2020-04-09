Lufkin police arrest reckless driver after high-speed pursuit through town

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police arrested a suspect early Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit through town.

James Joyner, 29, of Houston, is in the Angelina County Jail on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction.

The chase began at about 1 a.m. when police received a report of a reckless driver who was swerving all over the road on U.S. 59 near the intersection of College Drive.

The caller said the driver nearly hit them several times and she believed they may have been intoxicated.

An officer attempted to make contact with the reckless driver, later identified as Joiner, after he stopped at On the Road gas station at 4110 S. First. Joiner refused to stop and pulled onto U.S. 59, headed northbound in the southbound lane at a high rate of speed. He continued driving the wrong way, passing 18-wheelers and other traffic on the highway at roughly 85 mph.

After passing Lufkin Mall, Joiner crossed back into the northbound lane and continued on. An officer managed to spike three of the his tires near Donut Palace, causing Joiner to slow down to 20 mph. He continued on to Timberland Drive and turned onto Denman Avenue before slowly heading out U.S. 69 south.

An officer attempted to spike his remaining tire near Spring Lake Drive, but was unsuccessful. The officer then used a PIT maneuver to stop Joiner’s vehicle which was traveling at around 8 mph.

After being pitted, Joiner crashed into a tree, at which point officers were able to take him into custody.