Lufkin police arrest juvenile in assault of police officer

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police arrested a juvenile Wednesday morning for injuring a Lufkin police officer.

Detective Ronald Stubblefield was injured Saturday evening during an altercation at the Cinemark movie theater in Lufkin.

Theater staff requested that he ask a group of roughly 20 people to leave a movie because they were recording it and being disruptive. When Stubblefield approached the group, the suspect aggressively bumped into the officer, according to police.

A confrontation reportedly ensued in which Stubblefield was assaulted and forced to the ground, breaking his arm near the elbow.

The suspect fled the scene.

Stubblefield remains hospitalized, recovering from surgery on a severely broken arm.

The juvenile has been charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and evading detention.

The charges will be handled by the juvenile justice system.