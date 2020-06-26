Lufkin police arrest 3, seeking 4th subject in drive-by shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating a Friday afternoon drive-by shooting.

The incident happened in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Officers were called to the location after shots were fired from a black Toyota Camry. Witnesses reported hearing four shots. Two adults and four children under the age of eight were in the yard at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers patrolled the surrounding areas for the vehicle and found it parked at Newson Street Apartments several blocks away.

When an officer approached the vehicle, three men bailed out on foot in separate directions. A fourth man remained in the vehicle. The officer held him at gunpoint until backup arrived.

The man identified as Nicholas Hood, 18, of Lufkin, was then taken into custody.

Officers managed to rundown two of the three who fled. One of them was identified as Keelan Larue, 17, of Lufkin.

Larue also had a warrant for the May 22 shooting of a couple on Ellis Avenue. Larue is a known associates of the gang Jaccboyworld.

The other suspect who was taken into custody was juvenile and information regarding his identity will not be released.

All will be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

The fourth suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on his identity or location is asked to call LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.