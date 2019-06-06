Lufkin PD identifies woman killed after being hit by car

UPDATE:

The Lufkin Police Department has made contact with extended family members of Ruby Adams, 57, the woman killed in the auto-pedestrian accident earlier this week.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lufkin police have identified the woman killed after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Police say Ruby Adams, 57, of Lufkin died after she walked onto Timberland Drive and was struck by a Chevy Camaro around 5:45 a.m.

Authorities say they have had no luck finding family members and are now seeking information from the public.

“Though there are people familiar with Ms. Adams here in Lufkin, we have been unable to locate any family members,” said Jessica Pebsworth, LPD Public Relations Specialist.

Adams has also apparently gone by the last names of Maxey and Crawford and appears to have previously lived in the Texas cities of Lubbock, Joshua and Cleburne.

“These situations are always so sad and we hate for family – estranged or not – to find out about the passing of a loved one in this manner,” Pebsworth said. “Unfortunately, this is a last resort to reunite her with loved ones.”

If anyone knows of family for Ms. Adams or is related to Ms. Adams, please contact the Department at 936-633-0356.