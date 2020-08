LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are offering free COVID-19 tetsing later this week.

The drive-thru testing will be offered Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the {itser Garrison Convention Center, 601 N. Second Street in Lufkin.

Pre-registration is not required for testing.