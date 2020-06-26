Lufkin mayor considering emergency mask regulation as citizens voice concerns over rising COVID-19 numbers

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Following a day of phone calls from concerned citizens, Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown is considering the implementation of an emergency mask regulation.

Throughout the day Friday, citizens voiced their concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Lufkin community.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases and the potential for serious or even fatal consequences has the mayor considering a mask requirement,” Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “A decision will be made on the matter as early as Monday.”

“The battle with COVID-19 is far from over. We’re still in the middle of the fight and no one needs to let their guard down,” Williamson continued. “Let’s wear our masks, practice social distancing and personal hygiene. Do your part to slow the spread of COVID in Lufkin.”

As of Friday afternoon, there were 34 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations within the Department of State Health Services Trauma Service Area H which includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counites.

Additional Trauma Service Area H stats listed as of 5 p.m.: