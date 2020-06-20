Lufkin man tased, arrested in Walmart on various charges, including past warrant for indecent exposure

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man is in the Angelina County Jail on a variety of charges, including a past warrant for indecent exposure.

Lufkin police were called to Walmart on a reported indecent exposure in progress.

The store’s loss prevention officers reported that David Johnson, 24, was in the store masturbating while watching female customers.

The store employees immediately recognized Johnson due to a similar February 2 incident in which he was reportedly witnessed masturbating while watching a woman with her young children near the shoe section. Johnson ejaculated on a shirt that was merchandise during the February incident. The shirt was collected as evidence.

Johnson left the scene before officers arrived during the February incident. He returned to the store two days later and officers issued him a criminal trespass warning for Walmart.

A detective investigated the February incident and obtained a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on a charge of indecent exposure.

In Friday’s incident, loss prevention saw Johnson with his hands in the front of his shorts, masturbating while watching two different females – one near the pharmacy whom he briefly followed before following another woman to the snack aisle.

Officers made contact with Johnson near the chip aisle and attempted to identify him. He initially claimed he did not have any identification on him and then gave a fake name. Officers noted that he had Vaseline and a wallet in his pocket. After being asked if he had identification in his wallet, he admitted that he did but it was out of date. Officers asked if they could see it and he suddenly turned and ran away.

A short foot chase ensued in which Johnson tackled to the ground and drive stunned with a Taser before being taken into custody in the children’s clothing section.

Johnson is charged with failure to identify, criminal trespass and evading arrest. A warrant for indecent exposure for the February incident was also served on Johnson today.

Because the women he followed Friday did not see him expose himself, he was not charged with indecent exposure in that incident.