Lufkin man pleads guilty to 2017 Christmas Eve murder

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) A Lufkin man is waiting to receive his sentence after pleading guilty to a Christmas Eve murder back in 2017.

According to the 159th District Court, Cedarrius Blake, 20, of Lukfin, plead guilty to the shooting dead of 26-year-old Tresten Gray.

Blake will receive his sentence from a jury. The punishment could be as severe as life in prison.

Back in 2017, Gray was found in a vehicle, shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital, and later pronounced dead.

Blake also had two unrelated charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

