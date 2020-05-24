Lufkin man injured in Saturday night shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting.

At 9:45 p.m. yesterday, officers were called to 215 Lane Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived on the scene to find that D’Aris McMillan, 18, of Lufkin had been shot in the ankle. He told officers he was at the home visiting a friend and they were outside in the garage/driveway area when they heard shots. That is when McMillan was wounded in the left ankle.

Others at the home said they did not see anyone and could give no further information.

Officers found bullet holes in the garage, living room and living room window.

Neighbors reported seeing a silver sedan and white sedan leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

McMillan was transported to a hospital and was conscious and alert at the time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

“Around the same time as the shooting, we received multiple shots fired calls around the city. Officers patrolled the areas, but were unable to locate the sources,” said Jessica Pebworth, Public Relations Specialist for the Lufkin Police Department.

“It is possible they were fireworks due to the holiday weekend,” Pebsworth said. “With that being said, we just want to take a moment to remind everyone that if you hear what you believe to be gunshots, please do not go outside to investigate. Stay in your home.

“We know bullets can penetrate walls and windows, but you are much safer in your home than outside without cover,” Pebsworth advised. “Unfortunately, we have worked a murder case where the victim was an innocent bystander who walked outside to investigate the sound of gunfire.”