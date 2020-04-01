Lufkin man injured in Monday night shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating a shooting that injured one man.

According to police, the incident happened Monday night around 9 p.m. on Williams Street near the intersection with O’Quinn.

A man was walking down Williams Street hen they heard a car behind them. The man turned and told police he saw a passenger in the backseat hold a gun out a window.

The man instinctively put up his hand to shield his head and was shot in the hand.

He told police the car drove off as he ran away. He said he could not give a description of the people in the car, but believed the car was red and possibly a Honda.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.