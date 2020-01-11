Lufkin man arrested in December aggravated robbery that injured 1

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have made an arrest in a December 17 aggravated robbery that left one man seriously injured.

Deandre Bagley, 19, of Lufkin has been charged with aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following a December 17 incident that seriously injured 64-year-old Joaquin Silva.

According to police, Silva had left his Chevy truck running in his driveway at 800 North Third Street when Bagley came up and stole it around 8:50 p.m.

Silva walked out of his home in time to see Bagley trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him. Silva grabbed onto the truck and was dragged into the road where he lost his grip and fell.

Police say Bagley then ran over him while fleeing the scene.

Silva was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Houston-area hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

An hour later, Bagley fled from officers in Silva’s truck. Following a short vehicle pursuit, he abandoned the vehicle at the end of Minnie Lou Drive and fled on foot, evading officers a second time.

Bagley was initially implicated in the incident by Crime Stoppers tips. In questioning by detectives, Bagley admitted to the offense and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

He turned himself in at the Angelina County Jail Friday night and remains there as of Satyurday.

Silva remains in the ICU of a Houston-area hospital continuing his recovery. He suffered a broken ankle, fractured vertebrae in his neck, broken ribs and a fractured pelvis.

“We wish him and his family the best on his road to recovery,” said a statement from LPD on Bagley’s arrest. “A big thanks to the public for coming forward to ensure justice is served for Mr. Silva and his family.”