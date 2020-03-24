Lufkin man arrested after shooting injures 1

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting Monday that left one man hospitalized.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting at about 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Hoskins Avenue.

One man, Ricardo Solis, 19, had a gunshot wound in his left thigh.

Solis said he and two friends were in his friend’s vehicle when a man they knew only as “Bryant” walked up “looking intoxicated,” according to police.

Solis said Bryant aggressively asked to ride around with them. They told him they didn’t have enough gas to ride around.

Solis told police Bryant then became agitated said something like, “Do you need me to get my gun?” They told him to “go get it” and Bryant walked away.

Solis and one of his friends then got out of the vehicle and his friend who owned the vehicle drove away to avoid any further conflict. Solis said he and the friend were standing in the street talking when Bryant returned with a revolver and fired in his direction.

Solis said he initially thought he had just been grazed, but after looking closer, he saw a through and through wound. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.

After Solis provided a suspect description and possible location where Bryant lived on Bell Street, officers went to the home, where they took Hernandez into custody.

Hernandez was in possession of a .38 special round at the time of his arrest. He claimed to have no knowledge of the incident.