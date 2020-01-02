Lufkin Crimestoppers seeking information on vehicle burglary

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle in connection with the burglary of another vehicle.

The incident occurred on November 18 in the parking lot of Dynamic Customs on the West Loop in Lufkin. The burglar is accused of stealing tools valued at $2,000 from a vehicle.

Security video from the business captured a black GMC Envoy Denali, model year 2005-2009. The vehicle appears to have paper tags, indicating a recent purchase.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or the theft is urged to contact Lufkin Crimestoppers at 639tips.com, via the app, or by calling 936-639-TIPS.