Lufkin Crimestoppers seeking help identifying man who exposed himself in Walmart Video

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) - Lufkin Crimestoppers is seeking help identifying a man who exposed himself to a Walmart employee.

According to Crimestoppers, the incident took place on May 18 at about 2 a.m.

An unidentified black male approached a female employee who was stocking shelves and asked where to find an item. The employee gave the information and returned to her work, but the man did not leave.

The employee noticed the man was watching her and masturbating. She told another employee what was happening.

The man ran out of the store and left on foot. He was last seen running across the parking lot toward Taco Bell.

Anyone who has any information about the man is urged to submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, download Crime Stoppers' app (639tips.com/app), or call (936) 639-TIPS.

All information is anonymous.