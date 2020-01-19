Lubbock police officer killed while working crash laid to rest Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – A Lubbock police officer who was killed in the line of duty last weekend was laid to rest Saturday.

Officers from around Texas and nation, along with city and state leaders and the community, gathered to remember Nicholas Reyna during a city-wide service.

“A man willing to lay down his life in service of others, in service to someone he doesn’t even know, is a good man,” said Lubbock Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell. “And that’s the kind of man Nicholas Lee Reyna will always be.”

“It was said of Nick he was the kind of student, kind of person that you wanted to teach, wanted to coach and wanted your daughter to marry,” said Colorado City Police Chief Charles Rice. “If we could all be more like Nick, we could all be better people.”

Officer Reyna was just 27 years old. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter.