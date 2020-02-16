Lubbock Police hoping to return urn of ashes to woman’s East Texas family members

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – On Sunday, the Lubbock Police Department took to social media in hopes of returning an urn of ashes to woman’s family.

Police said they recently received the urn from a local Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas location.

The remains are of Rosa Linda Padilla, who they believe passed away in the late 1990s.

She was cremated at the Whispering Pines Cremation Service, Inc. in Edgewood, Texas.

Edgewood is located in Van Zandt County, north of Canton.

LPD said because of ownership changes over the years, records are not available from the business.