Lt. Leonard Summers, longtime Rusk County deputy, dies

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of its own, Lieutenant Leonard Dale Summers.

Summers died at his home after battling cholangiocarcinoma, according to a RCSO Facebook post.

Summers was supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division.

Summers began his law enforcement career in Harris County and later started the police department in Mount Enterprise, where he served as Chief of Police.

In the course of his law enforcement career he served for several agencies, including the Henderson Police Department, Kilgore Police Department, and the Flower Mound Police Department.

He also was a member of the Denton County DEA Drug Task Force before moving back to Henderson, where he became the District supervisor of Court Security Officers for U.S. courts in the Eastern District of Texas while maintaining his commission as a peace officer through the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

After over 15 years, Summers then became a full-time employee with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, quickly gaining the rank of Lieutenant over the Criminal Investigation Division.

He dedicated his life to his family and to his community, never failing to serve and protect.

A funeral service will be held for Dale Summers on June 22 at the Bar None Cowboy Church at 2 p.m.