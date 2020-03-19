LOVE IN THE AGE OF COVID-19: Longview man serenades mother-in-law through nursing home window

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Love is love is love, even in this new era of social distancing.

Older people have been determined to be most vulnerable to COVID-19, and those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities are bearing the brunt of this by enduring forced separations from loved ones.

But if you try hard enough, and love hard enough, you can still find ways to be together even while being safely apart.

That’s the lesson taught by a Longview musician named Patrick who performs as Maximilian F. George.

Patrick posted a video on his Facebook page of him and his wife visiting – sort of – his mother-in-law, or “mother-in-love,” as he calls her, at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview, and it is a beautiful illustration of love in the age of COVID-19.

Due to policies Buckner has put in place to protect its fragile residents, the two couldn’t go inside, but had to “visit” through a window.

But sometimes a window is all you need.

Well, a window, a smartphone, and a guitar.

As his mother-in-law watches through a window and listens over the phone, Patrick breaks into an acoustic version of the Mr. Big song, “To Be with You.”

He posted the video on Facebook, and, while it cuts off before the song’s end, you really need to watch it. (You’re going to need a tissue, though. Really.)

We’re all going to learn some hard lessons from COVID-19. But we can learn good ones, too.

And finding new ways to show love while we’re all navigating new barriers may be the best lesson of all.