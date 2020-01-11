Louisiana woman helps animals affected by the fires in Australia through sewing

MONROE, Louisiana (KTVE) — Fires in Australia continue to burn as rescue efforts grow around the world.

Anna Gober started sewing three years ago for her job. Now, she’s using her skills to help the billions of animals affected in the fire.

“It’s my favorite thing to do. I love it,” said Gober.

Watching the fires in Australia, Gober wanted to help, but didn’t know how she could since she lives in Monroe.

“I was scrolling through Instagram on the stories and I came across someone who I follow who is crocheting,” said Gober.

That story led her to find a Facebook group called the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild; a group that sews items for animals affected by disasters around the globe.

“It’s so neat to see everyone come together and make these things for all these animals who are suffering so much,” said Gober.

Gober says she’s happy her sewing skill set can be used to help animals who live thousands of miles away.

“It’s just amazing to see something that you touch, and you pray over them and to see those go all the way to Australia is just incredible,” said Gober.

She’s now trying to find old fabric to turn them into blankets for the billions of animals affected by the fires.

Just as she is using her skill to give back, she has one message she wants people to understand.

“Even if it’s the smallest way, there’s always something that can be done to help,” said Gober.

If you would like to donate fabric or help Anna with sewing, you can find her on Facebook here.