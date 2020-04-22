Louisiana pastor who refused to stop in-person services arrested for aggravated assault

CENTRAL, Louisiana (KETK) – A Louisiana pastor who flouted the state’s stay-at-home and social distancing orders was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assult.

Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, near Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to hit a protester outside his church with a bus.

The incident was caught on video.

Spell was handcuffed by police officers after turning himself in.

The pastor also has gained notoriety for refusing to abide by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ orders to cease holding in-person church services during the coronavirus pandemic. He continued to hold large, biweekly services despite the state’s orders limiting crowds to 10 people or less.

Louisiana has 24,523 cases, according to the CDC. East Baton Rouge Parish, where Central is, has 1,560 confirmed cases, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, and has suffered 90 deaths.

At least one member of Spell’s church has died from COVID-19.