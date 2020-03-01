LOUIE GOHMERT AT LARGE: The Texas congressman talks with Neal Barton about political issues of the day

TYLER, Texas (KFXK) – Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert was in the Fox51 studio Friday evening to talk with Neal Barton about political issues of the day.

Gohmert talked about his “no” vote on the Emmitt Till Antilynching Act and explained why he felt compelled to vote against the measure. He said he felt the penalty was not severe enough and would rather have seen it meet the Texas death penalty.

He also discussed the coronavirus and the Trump administration’s response to it, applauding the president for steps his administration to control the spread of the disease.

Another topic was the 2020 presidential campaign and the Democrats running to unseat Trump.

