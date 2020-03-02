Longview woman dies in Van Zandt County crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Texas (KETK) A Longview woman has died after an early-morning crash on Interstate 20.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 4:00 Friday morning.

A preliminary investigation reveals Brandy Rene Tovar, 30, was driving west on I-20 and failed to maintain a single lane entering the center median. Her car then went into a side skid before rolling several times.

Authorities say Tovar was ejected from the vehicle. She was then taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar