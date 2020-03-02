Longview woman dies in Van Zandt County crash

CANTON, Texas (KETK) A Longview woman has died after an early-morning crash on Interstate 20.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 4:00 Friday morning.

A preliminary investigation reveals Brandy Rene Tovar, 30, was driving west on I-20 and failed to maintain a single lane entering the center median. Her car then went into a side skid before rolling several times.

Authorities say Tovar was ejected from the vehicle. She was then taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.