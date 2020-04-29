Longview woman charged with murder following early morning shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) A Longview woman is behind bars Wednesday afternoon charged with murder following an early morning shooting.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Live Oak Drive shortly after 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Angelita Ruiz, 39, of Longview, was arrested for the crime and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police say this incident appears to be domestic-related, and will not release the victim’s name until proper notification has been made.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online here.