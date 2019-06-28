Longview woman battling breast cancer honored for 5-year mark volunteering at hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – It’s not everyday you see a woman battling cancer who donates her spare time to selflessly serve strangers.

Well for 78-year-old Sue Coleman, she has been doing it now for five years.

“She is like the energizer bunny,” said her daughter, Babette Tomberlain.

If cancer wasn’t enough to make her case for volunteer of the year, this past week she suffered a stroke.

“The first thing she said was I have got to get better so that I can get back to the reception desk,” said Tomberlain.

Coleman is a resident at Arabella Senior Living in Longview and on Mondays and Wednesdays you can find her on the first floor of Christus Good Shepherd at the information desk.

“I love it. I like seeing and being around people,” said Coleman.

To honor her for her kind and genuine heart, the mayor of Longview made it official. June 27, 2019 will forever be ‘Sue Coleman day’.

“This was so exciting and surprising,” said Coleman.

For the woman who puts others before herself, she got the opportunity to see those closest to her say we love you and are thankful for what you do.