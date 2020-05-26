Longview veterans remember those who have passed on at VFW

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas veterans from all walks of life came together in solidarity to honor the men and women who sacrificed everything for our nation.

Friends, family, and pets came out to support our country’s fallen heroes at Longview’s VFW.

“We still need to remember our veterans. We still to need to come together as a community to support our aging veterans and our vets coming back from OIF and OEF,” said veteran Jen Ford.

With many comrads passing away over the year, Charles McGregor decided to help future generations of veterans by volunteering at the VFW.

“I’ve been here for many years and everybody here I go over and talk to them each time I come. Make them feel welcome make them feel apart of what we have here because we’re real proud of this organization here what we stand for and what we do,” said McGregor.

While we honor the fallen heroes that gave their lives, it’s veterans like McGregor that continue to share their stories so they’re never forgotten.

Members of VFW say they’ll be having another event this Friday which you can find out more about on their Facebook page.