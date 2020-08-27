Longview Swift Water Rescue Team waiting for call to launch

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As people evacuate to escape the storm, others are heading toward it.

The Longview Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team is ready to respond at a moment’s notice.

Right now, the team is awaiting a call from state officials to find where they might go.

One member of this special team has already deployed to help in the evacuation effort.

They have boats at the facility filled with life jackets, ropes, and other tools to aid people during a flood.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management decides when to use the rescue team.

Usually it’s needed to pull people from flooded homes or vehicles or who are struggling to stay afloat in risky, raging waters.

The department says they’re prepared to protect anyone in danger.

“We’ve been looking at our resources and we have some boats available,” said Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May. “We’ve got our water rescue team, so if we do get a lot of rain we’ll be prepared to do water rescues here in the city.”

May said the most important thing for the entire fire department is making sure everyone in Longview is safe.

And once the team gets the call, it’ll be ready, whether it’s for a flood, fire, or another kind of emergency.