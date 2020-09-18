Longview sex offender convicted on federal child pornography charge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Longview sex offender who was identified in the course of a joint international investigation has been found guilty of possession of child pornography in the Eastern District of Texas.

Charles Orange, 55, of Longview was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 20, 2019, and charged with possession of child pornography

He faces between 10 years and 20 years in federal prison.

According to information presented at trial, the investigation originated as a lead from Operation Blackwrist.

Named after a bracelet worn by one of the victims, Operation Blackwrist was launched by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in 2017 following the discovery of material depicting the abuse of 11 boys, all under 13 years old.

The website and its administrators sparked a series of investigations around the world, leading to further arrests in Thailand, Australia, and the United States. Police in nearly 60 countries examined referrals compiled by New Zealand.

To date, the operation has led to the rescue of 50 children, as well as the arrest and prosecution of child sex offenders in Thailand, Australia, and the United States.

Agents with HSI Tyler, acting upon information provided in the Operation Blackwrist lead, executed a search warrant on Dec. 20, 2018, at Charles Orange’s residence in Longview, Texas. A device containing child pornography was found next to Orange’s bed.

According to the testimony of a forensic analyst, child pornography contained on the device had been accessed and downloaded as recently as the night before the execution of the search warrant. Additionally, analysts testified that Orange’s email address, Internet history, and Internet Protocol (IP) address connected him to the child exploitation website identified in Operation Blackwrist.

Orange, a sex offender, was previously convicted in 2008 of Indecency with a Child.