Longview Regional Medical Center celebrates 40 years of service to community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Regional Medical Center is celebrating a big milestone – 40 years of providing care and service to East Texas.

The hospital opened its doors in 1980 as a 100-bed medical and surgical hospital with about 25 medical staff.

Over the years it has expanded, adding everything from radiology, a pediatric unit, ICU, and a parking garage.

It is now a 224-bed facility with 180 physicians and health care professionals.

The hospital has also pioneered a number of firsts for the city and participated in ground-breaking studies.