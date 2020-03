LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide that happened Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Mobberly Ave. around 3:00 p.m.

The man is approximately six feet tall and is featured in the photo.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Longview Police at (903)237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-7867.

You can also report online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.