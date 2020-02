LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing runaway.

Dayla Rusk is described as a black female, 5’2″ and approximately 185 lbs. She has black hair and black eyes. LPD has no description of what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information about Rusk’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199, Det. Chris Bethard at 903-237-1161, or your local law enforcement agency.