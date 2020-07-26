Longview police issue Amber Alert for 3YO deemed ‘in grave or immediate danger’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials have issued an Amber Alert for Neveah Chaseberry, a 3-year-old girl missing from Longview who authorities believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Neveah was last seen at about 6 p.m. on July 15 at at 210 W. Melton Street in Longview.

Authorities do not have a description of her clothing.

They also are searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, a black male, 53 years old, 5’11”, 260 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes in connection with this abduction.

Donnie Ray Chaseberry



He has tattoos on left and right arm, abdomen, chest and back, discoloration on his abdomen, left and right leg, and a scar on his left elbow.

He is driving a gold Lexus GS300 sedan, license plate JFT9567, with tinted windows and a spoiler on back.

Anyone with any information regarding this abduction is urged call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.