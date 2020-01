LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are investigating a shooting that injured one woman.

According to authorities, a female victim was shot in the 500 block of Scenic Drive at around 11:06 p.m. Saturday.

She is in a Longview hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Longview police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.