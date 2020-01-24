Longview police identify man killed while trying to cross street in wheelchair

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police have identified a wheelchair-bound man killed in a hit and run incident last week.

According to police, John Garnett Page, 65, of Longview was killed January 17 in the 3300 block of North 4th Street while trying to cross the street in his wheelchair.

Police said the driver fled the scene and has not contacted them.

Page was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LPD also has released information about the suspect vehicle.

It is described as a charcoal, dark gray or dark pewter 1999-2006 Chevrolet or GMC club cab pickup, fleet-side (not step-side), with a chrome strip on the lower door guard. The truck also looks to have chrome mirrors, chrome front and rear bumpers, and factory gray wheels.

As a result of the crash, the pickup will have front center to front right damage, a possible headlight out, a broken driver side mirror with missing glass, and possible damage to the hood and grill.

Police also have released several photos of the suspected vehicle.









Anyone with any information about the driver involved or where the truck involved in this crime is located is urged to contact police at 903-237-1199.