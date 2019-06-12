Longview Police Department searching for missing 63-year-old man

Longview Police Department

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - Longview Police are asking for your help in finding 63-year-old Cleon Aldred Gaston.

According to LPD, Gaston was last seen on June 2nd in the 600 Block of Aurel Blvd.

He was last seen wearing black slack-style pants, a white button-down shirt, and tennis shoes.

Gaston has mostly gray hair, is 5'7" tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

The Longview Police Department are urging individuals who may have seen Gaston or know of his whereabouts to call (903) 237-1199.