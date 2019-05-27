Longview Police Department arrest individual after pursuit

On Sunday evening, a Longview Police Department Officer noticed a suspicious vehicle on the 500 Block of Roosevelt Street.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.

It was discovered that the car had been reported stolen in Upshur County.

The officer continued pursuit, with the suspect evading officials. During the pursuit, the driver struck one of the official’s vehicles.

The suspect wrecked the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Highway 259 and FM 2751, then attempted to flee from officials.

After the pursuit by officers, the individual was captured and arrested near the scene.

The identity has not been released at this time.