Longview police arrest teen for making threat to Pine Tree school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police have arrested an 18-year-old male accused of making email threats to a Pine Tree ISD campus.

Police say they were made aware of the threat after it was initially made. School Resource Officers and detectives investigated the report and determined there was enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect.

The 18-year-old, who has not been identified, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use firearms.

He was booked into the Gregg County Jail.