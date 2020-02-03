Longview PD identify 16-year-old accused of hitting, killing man in wheelchair

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Longview Police have identified the person responsible for hitting a killing a man in a wheelchair.

According to officials, a 16-year-old female allegedly hit and killed John Page, 65, of Longivew back on January 17.

Since that incident, officers have been actively investigating all the tips that have come in about the truck involved with the accident in the 3300 Block of North 4th Street.

Below is the information that Longview Police released in order to possibly catch the person responsible:

1999-2006 Chevrolet or GMC Club cab

Fleet-side (not step-side)

Chrome strip on the lower door guard

Looks to have chrome mirrors

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Factory grey wheels

Charcoal or Dark Grey, Dark Pewter

They also released information about the damage to the truck from the crash:

Front center to Front right damage

Possible headlight out

Broken driver side mirror with missing glass

Possible damage to the hood and grille

Because the girl is a minor, her name will not be released.