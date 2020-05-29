Longview man in Gregg County Jail after multi-agency pursuit, capture

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is in the Gregg County Jail after a multi-agency effort resulted in his arrest.

A Smith County Sheriff’s K-9 unit initiated a traffic stop Friday night on Interstate 20 at County Road 3111O in Smith County. The deputy asked the driver, identified as Joel Lee Gonzales, 33, to get out of the vehicle.

According to SCSO, Gonzales retrieved a handgun from between his legs, chambered a round, and fled in his vehicle.

The deputy pursued south on County Road 3111 and then west on County Road 3119.

Gonzales wrecked his vehicle after the short pursuit and fled on foot into a heavily wooded area. Deputies lost sight and were unable to locate him.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed additional handgun ammunition along with other evidence, and a warrant was obtained for Gonzales’ arrest.

On Wednesday night, members of the Longview PD Special Investigations and Apprehension Unit informed the Smith County Sheriff’s Office that they had a known location on Gonzales’ whereabouts in Longview.

A short time later, members of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and East Texas Anti-Gang Center converged on this location and Gonzales attempted to flee on foot. After a short chase, he was caught and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

Gonzales was taken into custody and booked into the Gregg County Jail for the following outstanding warrants:

Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon

Assault Bodily Injury Family Member, and Assault Family Member Impede Breath.

Gonzales was also charged with an additional count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.

He is being held on bonds totaling $1,110,000.

His arrest was a combined effort of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, East Texas Anti-Gang Center consisting of members from the Longview Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.