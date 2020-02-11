Longview man donates kidney to neighbor of 19 years

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – It’s one thing to share a street name or house numbers with someone, but it’s another to share a kidney.

Ashley Bridwell was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called Cystinosis when she was just 16-months-old.

Every day, since she was two-year-old, she’s had to take 75 pills to maintain her health.

Recently she’s been waiting on a kidney match and it was a conversation at the mailbox that led her to find her saving grace.

“What kind of person am I if I can help someone in a dire need and I choose not to,” said Ronnie Cox, Bridwell’s neighbor.

“I have no words I am so grateful for it and he’s pretty much saving my life,” said Bridwell.

For 19 years, Ronnie Cox has been neighbors and now they will share an even bigger bond.

Cox is a truck driver and relies on traveling to make money. Taking time off and donating his kidney keeps him from just that. If you’d like to help in Cox’s transition, you can donate below to his GoFundMe page.