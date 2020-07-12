Longview man dies in pedestrian-vehicle crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has died following a pedestrian-vehicle crash Saturday night in Longview.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 2400 block of West Loop 281.

Police were called to the scene at about 11:37 p.m. and found Arthur Walsh, 61, lying in the roadway after having been struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on the Loop. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

According to police, Walsh was walking eastbound across West Loop 281, not in crosswalk or at an intersection, and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic.

Police say all parties in the crash have been identified, and that it remains under investigation.