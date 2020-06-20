Longview man dead, suspect in custody after overnight Upshur County shooting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting in Upshur County.

According to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb, Michael Jermaine Odom, 29, of Longview was killed in a shooting at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2500 block of US Highway 154 east of Gilmer.

When deputies were called to the scene, they found Odom lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect was still at the residence and was taken into custody.

Odom was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is in the Upshur County Jail awaiting arraignment on a charge of murder.

