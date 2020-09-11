Longview man arrested in August shooting death of 10-year-old

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a child.

David Russell Stice, 50, was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child causing death. He was released Friday on a bond of $20,000.

Stice’s arrest stems from a shooting incident on August 9 that took the life of a 10-year-old child.

According to police, they were called to a residence in Longview for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a child with what they described as “life-threatening injuries.”

The child died in a local hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

