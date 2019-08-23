Longview ISD, parents work together to locate two 4-year-olds following bus mix-up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD employees and parents worked together on Thursday afternoon to locate their children following an incident with a school district bus.

According to Liz Ross, the communication’s director for the school district, a bus driver drove the two children the entire length of the bus route, because the tags that tell the driver where to drop them off were missing.

“Policy is to drive them the whole route back to the bus depot because dropping them off at an unsure location in Longview is obviously not safe.”

The identities of the children were not released because they were minors but Ross said that they attended East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.

The tags are supposed to be clipped to the children’s backpacks, but for some reason, they were not there. Due to privacy rules, a driver cannot look inside a student’s backpack unless they suspect a gun or drugs are inside.

Longview police were contacted along with the school district and they met at the bus depot around 5:15 p.m. where the children were safely returned to their parents.