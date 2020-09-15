Longview ISD parents voice concerns about testing students for COVID-10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Some Longview ISD parents say they’re worried after the district announced it could possibly provide COVID-19 tests to students and staff on campus.

The parents voiced their concerns during a virtual school board meeting Monday evening.

Since the start of school, at least 23 students in Longview ISD have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says out of those 23 students, a number of them have recovered and returned to school.

Two weeks ago, Superintendent James Wilcox told the board that a Dallas-based company called US MedTest approached the district about a partnership where students and staff could be tested for COVID-19 on campus.

Federal coronavirus funds could be used to pay for it.

While the board did not bring up the possible testing, one parent called in as a representative against the idea.

“We don’t want more anxiety and chaos to ensue because of the false positives, and we feel that that will happen in this situation more,” the parent said. “The testing is already traumatic for regular people, and for students, it would be even more so.”

The district says staff are self-checking for symptoms every day, and plexiglass is expected to be delivered to the high school to help protect students while in the cafeteria.

The district also is checking in with the county and says the number of people being hospitalized in Gregg County is flatlining for the most part.

Even though this is positive news, East Texas is not out of the 14-day period from Labor Day weekend, where more positive cases could be found.