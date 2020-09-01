Longview ISD considering testing students, staff for COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD is considering a plan to test students and staff for COVID-19 on campus.

The superintendent and board members are talking about weekly COVID-19 testing for children, teachers, and other faculty from all campuses.

But parents would have to give permission for kids to get the test.

With about 8,400 students and 14,00 staff members, there are still a lot details to be worked out, especially with privacy and security issues.

Superintendent James Wilcox recently told the board that a Dallas-based company called US Med Test approached the district about a partnership.

Federal coronavirus funds could be used to pay for the testing.

Justin Roberts, an attorney with Roberts & Roberts in Tyler, praised the district for its handling of the issue.

“I think the school district handled this very well by coming out ahead of it and saying we’re going to get parental consent. Communicating that to the community was the right move, because some people will be offended by the fact that the school will be restring the students in general, but they’re doing the right thing making it for parents that it’s totally their choice.”

A Longview ISD spokesperson says the district is still in very, very, early conversations about the idea and has nothing else official to say about it right now.

All Texas school districts now have to send weekly COVID-19 case reports to the state.

A plan like the one being discussed right now in Longview would have to be approved by the Texas Education Agency, which oversees all school districts.

Longview ISD has 19 nurses who could do the testing, and US Med could supply additional testing personnel.