Longview, Gregg County offering daily free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview, Gregg County, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have teamed up to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday-Saturday beginning today.

Testing is available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview and will be held “every week until further notice,” according to the Gregg County Health Department.

Those wishing to be tested must register online or in person. A valid identification and phone number are required.

Registration is also available by QR code for those with smartphones equipped to read QR codes.

You do not need to be symptomatic to be tested.

The testing will be conducted by private vendor Honu on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the City of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.

Officials say results should be available within 24-48 hours after testing.

For more information, see the city’s website or the Gregg County Health Department Facebook.