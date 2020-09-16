Longview firefighters send update from front lines in California

FRESNO, California (KETK) – Longview Fire Department Strike Team members have sent an update back to East Texas from the front fire lines in California.

LFD personnel are among those from fire departments in East Texas going to help battle the fires raging on the West Coast.

They were deployed Friday and traveled 1,600 miles with their team to an area of the Sierra National Forest just east of Fresno.

They are fighting the Creek Fire, which has currently claimed 220,025 acres and is only 18% contained, according to an LFD Facebook post.

“Please continue to pray for the safe return of the over 12,000 firefighters on the front lines of these devastating fires across the state of California,” the department asks in the post.