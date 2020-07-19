Longview Farmers Market continuing tradition of fresh produce, family bonding time

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Healthy eating is important even – perhaps especially – during a pandemic, and fresh produce is an important part of that.

The Longview Farmers Market is certainly doing its part to help customers stay healthy, continuing its 11-year tradition of offering fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables to customers.

The market, at 105 W Cotton Street in Longview, opens on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m., and offers some of the best (and prettiest) produce in East Texas.

It also offers customers a chance to get out and share family time in the open air, all while supporting local growers, makers, and vendors.

“We’ve broken records this year and I think that’s because people are so anxious to get out and do things,” said Lynette Goodson, president of Preservation Longview. “People tell us this is their happy place and that they’re so glad we’re here.”

The coronavirus pandemic currently surging through Texas is making life uncertain in a number of areas. But market officials say they hope to keep it open on its regular schedule, with all its usual and varied offerings, the rest of the season through Thanksgiving.

Face masks are required and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

For more information about the market and the vendors offering wares, see the Historic Longview Farmers Market Facebook page.