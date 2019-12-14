Longview drops charges against chalk artist as residents rally in support

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Joshua “Lakey” Hinson was behind bars on Wednesday.

“They handcuffed me and took me in for encumbering a sidewalk.”

Lakey is a local artist, recently turning sidewalks into his canvas.

“I’ve been doing this for a few years now,” he said, “been doing chalk for about two years and have done well over 70,000-80,000 square feet.”

The City of Longview says charges against him have been dismissed.

“The city prosecutor the next day, as he puts it, in the interest of justice, went ahead and dropped those charges,” said Shawn Hara, city spokesperson.

After being released from jail, Lakey took to Facebook.

Hundreds of people left encouraging messages, not only on social media, but some even taking to the sidewalks.

“As a whole, the Longview community has been super supportive,” Lakey said.

Even the city is encouraging people to express their creative side.

Tthe goal of really getting a lot more art in the area, we want to see that,” said Hara.

Even though chalk may be something temporary, one thing for sure won’t be disappearing any time soon.

“I plan on creating more and standing up for anyone else who wants to create,” said Lakey, “and hopefully inspire people to do that.”