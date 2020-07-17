Longview COVID-19 testing postponed

A Tidelands Health medical professional changes latex gloves during a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday July 17, 2020 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Josh Bell/The Sun News via AP)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Drive-thru testing in Longview for COVID-19 has been postponed.

The testing was originally scheduled for Monday.

No new date has been set yet.

The Longview Police department said on Facebook that the postponement was due to “unforeseen difficulties.”

The drive-thru test was originally scheduled to occur at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex and last for several weeks. The testing will be conducted by private vendor Honu on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the City of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.

The organizers are planning for the drive-thru testing to be free to the public, subject to availability. A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but should bring some form of identification and have a phone number available where they can receive their results.

More details, including how to register for testing, will be shared when they become available.